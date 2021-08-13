STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Sony Pictures delays 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' release as COVID-19 cases rise in US

"Venom: Let There Be Carnage" features Woody Harrelson as the main antagonist Cletus Kasady aka Carnage, a character that was introduced in a last-minute cameo in 2018's "Venom".

Published: 13th August 2021 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2021 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

Tom Hardy in 'Dunkirk'.

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Tom Hardy in a scene from 'Dunkirk.' (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: The theatrical release of comic book adventure movie "Venom: Let There Be Carnage", starring Tom Hardy as the titular anti-hero, has been pushed by Sony Pictures amid the surge in the COVID-19 cases in the US.

The "Venom" sequel, which was scheduled to open on September 24 in the US, will now premiere on October 15.

According to Deadline, the delay comes as the coronavirus cases are skyrocketing in the US due to the delta variant.

The film will see Hardy return as journalist Eddie Brock, who unites with an alien symbiote to form Venom.

Actor-filmmaker Andy Serkis has directed the movie from a script written by Kelly Marcel.

"Venom: Let There Be Carnage" features Woody Harrelson as the main antagonist Cletus Kasady aka Carnage, a character that was introduced in a last-minute cameo in 2018's "Venom".

Actors Michelle Williams, Reid Scott and Naomie Harris are also part of the cast.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Venom Let There Be Carnage Tom Hardy Sony Pictures Venom Let There Be Carnage release Andy Serkis Kelly Marcel
India Matters
Image for representation (Photo | EPS)
No Covid case in 49 UP dists, 15 other now pandemic-free
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
How to win the Covid tug of war 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Business Unboxed: Why are automobile prices rising?
(File photo | EPS)
Watch | PM Modi explains benefits of National Vehicle Scrappage Policy
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp