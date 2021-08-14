STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'American Horror Story' lands two new spin-offs at FX

The spin-offs titled "American Sports Story" and "American Love Story" will be developed as scripted limited series.

Published: 14th August 2021 01:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2021 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

American Horror Story

American Horror Story: An anthology series centering on different characters and locations, including a house with a murderous past, an insane asylum, a witch coven, a freak show, a hotel, a possessed

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: FX and 20th Television are expanding Ryan Murphy's "American Horror Story" (AHS) universe with two more spin-offs.

According to Deadline, Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson will serve as executive producers on both shows.

According to Deadline, Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson will serve as executive producers on both shows.

"American Sports Story" will focus on prominent events involving a sports personality and re-examine it through the prism of the contemporary world, telling that story from multiple perspectives.

Written by Stu Zicherman, the untitled first installment will look at the rise and fall of National Football League superstar Aaron Hernandez.

"American Love Story" will retell sweeping true love stories that captured the world's attention.

The first installment will depict the whirlwind courtship and marriage of John F Kennedy Jr and Carolyn Bessette.

"When Ryan Murphy came to us with these two spin-offs and the stories for 'American Sports Story' and 'American Love Story', we immediately jumped at the opportunity," said John Landgraf, Chairman of FX.

"What began with American Horror Story has spawned some of the best and most indelible programs of our generation, most notably American Crime Story which created a beautiful partnership between Ryan, Brad, Nina and Brad...We can't wait to see what comes next," he added.

FX has also renewed another "AHS" spin-off anthology series "American Horror Stories" for a second season.

The renewal comes ahead of the season one finale of the show on Hulu on August 19.

"American Horror Stories" season two will premiere next year.

