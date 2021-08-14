STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Cameron Diaz opens up about stepping away from acting

Her last acting credit was in the 2014 remake of 'Annie', in which she starred as Miss Hannigan.

Published: 14th August 2021 06:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2021 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Cameron Diaz

Actress Cameron Diaz (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: During a sit-down interview with actor-comedian Kevin Hart on Thursday for his Peacock talk show, 'Hart to Heart,' Hollywood star Cameron Diaz opened up about how acting occupied much of her life which ultimately led her to take a step back and reevaluate everything.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "When you do something at a really high level for a long period of time, you're the person who's the talent, all parts of you that isn't, that has to sort of be handed off to other people," the 48-year-old explained.

She went on to explain that from the spotlight perspective, it's as if she was "a machine" but for her "personal spiritual self" she realized when she was 40-years-old that the part of her that "functioned at a high level wasn't enough."

Diaz also reiterated that though she has a "love" for acting, there were "so many parts" of her life that she "wasn't touching" and "wasn't managing."

"For me, I just really wanted to make my life manageable by me. My routine in a day is literally what I can manage to do by myself. It's the best feeling," she explained.

After embracing a more simplistic life rather than having "blinders on" and constantly feeling as if she was "going going going", Diaz says, "I feel whole."

She also said that during her time away from the spotlight she met her now-husband and has since started a family, "all those things I didn't have time for before."

Diaz married her husband Benji Madden in January 2015. Last year, the couple announced the birth of their daughter Raddix Madden.

Her last acting credit was in the 2014 remake of 'Annie', in which she starred as Miss Hannigan. Diaz also reflected about retiring from acting during a discussion with Gwyneth Paltrow for 'In Goop Health'. She has since launched her own wine brand called Avaline.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cameron Diaz Hart to Heart Kevin Hart Hollywood
India Matters
Image for representation (Photo | EPS)
No Covid case in 49 UP dists, 15 other now pandemic-free
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
How to win the Covid tug of war 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Business Unboxed: Why are automobile prices rising?
(File photo | EPS)
Watch | PM Modi explains benefits of National Vehicle Scrappage Policy
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp