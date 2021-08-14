STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kit Harington gives insight into his life as new father

In February, this year, Kit welcomed his first child, a son with his wife Rose Leslie, who also starred with him in the popular HBO series 'Game of Thrones.'

Published: 14th August 2021 03:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2021 03:40 PM   |  A+A-

Game of Thrones actors Kit Harington (L) and his partner Leslie Rose

Game of Thrones actors Kit Harington (L) and his partner Leslie Rose (File | AFP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Actor Kit Harington recently gave a rare insight into his life as a new father, sharing what has surprised him the most about parenthood.

According to People magazine, he recently appeared on The Tonight Show and spoke about how he is embracing his "new fatherhood" with his 6-month-old child.

"So much advice. Anyone who's a parent will know, you get so much advice leading up to it, and it's all useless. It's all useless. It's stuff like, It's gonna be great, you're gonna love it, what a wonderful thing," Kit told host Jimmy Fallon.

"No one tells you that essentially, at first anyway, what it is you get a new roommate just dumped into your life who you've not interviewed, who doesn't know any of your house rules, and then you fall in love with him so you can't kick him out. That's basically parenting, I think," the 34-year-old actor added.

The 'Pompeii' star told that the baby boy "respects" Leslie, meanwhile, he will do "anything" to make his son laugh, even performing "a silly dance for him while listening to The Beatles", which Kit demonstrated.

"In the future, I know he's gonna mock me about it, and I'll be like, 'It's your fault,' " the actor said in reference to his "dad dance."

People magazine reported that Kit also shared what has surprised him the most about fatherhood, in an earlier interview.

"I think the thing that's surprised me most is, you know, they tell you but they don't; everyone goes, 'Look, it's big. What you're about to go through is big.' And you have no way of knowing that until it happens, then what surprises you is you go, 'Oh, this goes on forever!' You don't get a break from it. You're just like ... every day I wake up and look after this little human and now we're part of a unit together," Kit said.

"You are now a unit, the three of you, that's a whole new dynamic you need to find, and pretty much find every day as he grows and changes, and how does that change you? It's a beautiful thing, it really is," added Kit in reference to his family.

