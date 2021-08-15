STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton may collaborate for Netflix project

Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry have signed a multi-year deal with Netflix last fall, with intentions to develop documentaries, docu-series, feature films and scripted shows among others.

Published: 15th August 2021 02:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2021 02:41 PM   |  A+A-

Meghan Markle (R) and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle (R) and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Despite rumours of the royal tension, sister-in-laws Duchess of Sussex- Meghan Markle and Duchess of Cambridge- Kate Middleton could soon collaborate on a Netflix project, in which Meghan could highlight Kate's charity work.

"Meghan and Kate are actually getting along really well and have been in touch more often. Meghan has been talking to her about collaborating on a project for Netflix, a documentary that will spotlight Kate's charity work and the huge impact she's made with her philanthropy," a source revealed to US Weekly.

"Kate is very flattered, and it's all very positive between them," the insider added.

However, according to Page Six, sources close to the royal family have denied the report.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have signed a multi-year deal with Netflix last fall, with intentions to develop, "documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows and children's programming."

Reportedly, their first project will centre "on the Invictus Games, which gives sick and injured military personnel and veterans the opportunity to compete in sports."

The duo will also produce a family drama animated series about a 12-year-old girl's adventures, tentatively titled "Pearl," reported Page Six.

For the unversed, the 40-year-old Duchess of Sussex claimed in her bombshell March interview with Oprah Winfrey that the media is to blame for "inventing stories to fuel a faux sisterly feud" between herself and Kate.

On the other hand, Kate's uncle Gary Goldsmith countered Meghan's statement by saying, "If anyone can bring peace to the royals, Kate can. Kate is a brilliant arbiter and peacemaker. Every bone in her body is about making friends and doing the best she can ... She's trying to mediate."

Meghan and Harry have been detangling their lives from the British royal family and are currently residing in California with their two children- Archie and newborn Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

On a related note, Meghan Markle recently celebrated her 40th birthday and the royal members including Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton took to their official Twitter handles, to share mesmerising pictures of the duchess and sent their best wishes on her big day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Meghan Markle Kate Middleton Netflix Prince Harry
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Wayanad first district in India to vaccinate nearly 100% of eligible population
Maharashtra became first in the country to announce such a scheme for Covid warriors. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra announces special housing scheme for COVID-19 warriors
Burhan Wani’s father unfurls Tricolour at school
Ola electric scooters are available in two variants, S1 and S1 Pro. (Photos | By special arrangement)
Priced at Rs 99,999, Ola rolls out S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters in India: Details here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Schools for classes 9-12 reopen in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | EPS)
Schools for classes 9-12 reopen in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh
Watch| Mad rush for planes out of Afghanistan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp