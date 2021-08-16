Fast and Furious 9 gets a new Indian release date

By Express News Service

The highly anticipated ninth instalment of the Fast and Furious series, F9, has a new Indian release date. The film will hit theatres in India on September 3. The film has already made its premiere in some parts of the world, including the US, Canada, China, Russia, and Korea.

F9 is directed by Justin Lin, who co-wrote the script with Daniel Casey. According to the logline, F9 starts with Dominic’s (Vin Diesel) and Letty’s (Michelle Rodriguez) quiet family life off the grid with young Brian.

Their quiet, peaceful world is drawn back into a world filled with danger and action, this time facing a dangerous threat, one that resurfaces old wounds for Dom in particular. Actors Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Chris Bridges (aka Ludacris), Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron are all set to reprise their roles. The film’s new additions include John Cena, Michael Rooker, Cardi B and Ozuna.