Kaya Scodelario joins Amazon’s adventure dramedy Don’t Make Me Go

By Express News Service

Actor Kaya Scodelario has boarded Amazon Studios’ upcoming adventure dramedy Don’t Make Me Go. The actor joins John Cho, Mia Isaac and Jade Harlow in the film, which is set to be directed by Hannah Marks from a script written by Vera Herbert.

Don’t Make Me Go follows a single father who takes his teenage daughter on a road trip to find her estranged mother. Along the way, he tries to teach her everything she might need to know for the rest of her life.

The film is produced by De Line Pictures’ Donald De Line and Big Beach Films’ Leah Holzer and Peter Saraf.

Scodelario will soon be seen in Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City. She most recently starred in Netflix’s series Spinning Out, horror film Crawl and Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile alongside Zac Efron.