Lil Nas X gets back to songwriting

Meanwhile, the 'Old Town Road' hitmaker recently became the talk of the town for his relationship status.

Published: 16th August 2021 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2021 11:18 AM

Lil Nas X won the 'Best music video and best pop duo/group performance' award for 'Old Town Road,' at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American rapper Lil Nas X has resumed writing songs after a long time.

On Monday, Lil Nas X took to Instagram and gave fans an update about his work.

He wrote: "Back writing music after months, feels like the best sh** ever, feels freeing."

Meanwhile, the 'Old Town Road' hitmaker recently became the talk of the town for his relationship status.

In an interview with Variety, he revealed that he has found love.

"I've had some good boyfriends and some bad ones. A lot of them were emotionally unavailable or had a lot of insecurity and whatnot...now I've found someone special. I think this is the one. I can't explain it--it's just a feeling," Lil Nas X said.

Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Hill, came out as gay in 2019. 

