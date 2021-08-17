STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Bob Dylan sued for allegedly sexually abusing 12-year-old girl in 1965

The suit further alleges that Dylan gave her drugs and alcohol, and established an emotional connection that allowed him to sexually abuse her for a period of several weeks.

Published: 17th August 2021 12:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 12:29 PM   |  A+A-

Singer Bob Dylan (File | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American singer Bob Dylan has been sued by a woman who claims that the singer allegedly sexually abused her in 1965 when she was 12-years-old.

As per the legal documents obtained by Variety, the woman who is identified only as J.C. in the complaint stated that the singer allegedly groomed her for sex and sexually abused her in his New York City pad back in 1965 when she was underage.

The suit further alleges that Dylan gave her drugs and alcohol, and established an emotional connection that allowed him to sexually abuse her for a period of several weeks.

The woman had also claimed that she was abused multiple times over a six-week period from April to May 1965. Dylan allegedly used threats of physical violence, "leaving her emotionally scarred and psychologically damaged to this day." The abuse is alleged to have occurred at the Hotel Chelsea in New York.

As per Variety, the suit filed by attorneys Daniel Isaacs and Peter Gleason allege claims of "assault, battery, false imprisonment and intentional infliction of emotional distress."

Variety reported that the woman had filed suit under the New York's Child Victims Act, "the 2019 law that opened a two-year period during which the ordinary statute of limitations was suspended for claims of child sexual abuse. The deadline to file such a suit fell on Saturday, and the suit against Dylan was filed on Friday night."

The 'Like A Rolling Stone' singer's spokesman in a statement said that, "The 56-year-old claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended."

On a related note, several other high-profile complaints relating to the same cause were filed recently, including one against comedian Horatio Sanz and another against Nicki Minaj and her husband.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bob Dylan Bob Dylan sexual assault
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Live-in relationship between man, married woman 'illicit', says Rajasthan HC
Nithyananda (File photo)
Nityananda claims to have taken charge as 293rd pontiff of Madurai Aadheenam
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Schools to open, but where are the books?
Image for representation
As Maharashtra eases curbs, health task force warns of third wave 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A file photo of Afghan refugees (Photo | AP)
Afghanistan will become a jail for all women: Refugees in India worry about their family
Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the president Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Women will work in Afghanistan while living under Sharia: Taliban Spokesperson
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp