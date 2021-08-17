Danny DeVito to write ‘Penguin’ story for DC 

By Express News Service

DC Comics has announced that actor Danny DeVito, who famously played Oswald Cobblepot a.k.a The Penguin in 1982’s Batman Returns, will write a comic story about the infamous Batman villain.

The announcement was made in DC’s magazine DC Connect #16. Marking his comics author debut, DeVito’s story will be a part of DC Comics upcoming special anthology comic series titled Gotham City Villains Anniversary Giant, which will bring together comic storytellers to celebrate the villains of Batman.

Notably, the upcoming November’s Gotham City Villains Anniversary Giant #1 will mark 80 years since the first appearance of Penguin in the comics. The special will also have stories by G Willow Wilson, Philip Kennedy Johnson, and others, focusing on Batman’s most famous rivals like Poison Ivy, The Scarecrow, and Ra’s al Ghul.

The special will have illustrations by DC Artists like Dan Mora, Wes Craig, Emma Rios, Ariela Kristantina, and Jill Thompson, among others. DeVito’s Penguin story will be illustrated by Dan Mora. The standard cover of the special is drawn by Lee Bermejo, along with a 1:25 variant cover by Francesco Mattina, and a 1:50 variant by Chris Burnham.