Alana Boden joins Jessica M Thompson’s 'The Bride'

By Express News Service

Actor Alana Boden has boarded Jessica M Thompson’s horror-thriller The Bride. The actor will now star alongside Nathalie Emmanuel and Garret Hedlund in the film. The film is said to be inspired by Bram Stoker’s Dracula. Polaroid writer Blair Butler has penned the original script with revisions by Thompson.

The Bride revolves around a young woman who attends a grand destination wedding, unaware of the horrors around the corner. The role Boden will play is currently kept under wraps.

Emile Gladstone (The Curse of La Llorona) is producing the film. Boden recently wrapped shooting for Flowers in the Attic: The Origins. She also recently shot a supporting role in Ruben Fleischer’s feature Uncharted, starring alongside Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg.

In 2017, she was nominated for a Critics Choice Award for Best Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series, for I Am Elizabeth Smart. The actor has also appeared on series including Alex Rider, Hawaii Five-0, Humans and Mr. Selfridge.