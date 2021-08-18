STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Sterling K. Brown, Randall Park join hands for action-comedy

The project is being described as in the vein of '48 Hrs.', the 1982 movie starring Eddie Murphy and Nick Nolte

Published: 18th August 2021 04:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 04:38 PM   |  A+A-

Sterling K. Brown

Sterling K. Brown (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American actors Sterling K. Brown and Randall Park have joined hands for an untitled action-comedy set up at Amazon Studios.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, apart from starring in the project, Sterling and Randall will be serving as the producers via their respective banners, Indian Meadows and Imminent Collision.

Alex Tse, who co-created the Hulu series 'Wu-Tang: An American Saga', will serve as the scriptwriter.

The project is being described as in the vein of '48 Hrs.', the 1982 movie starring Eddie Murphy and Nick Nolte, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The script will revolve around the story of two estranged childhood best friends, to be played by Sterling and Randall, who will find themselves on opposite sides of the law after growing up. Framed and on the run, the two must survive each other long enough to clear their names and stop an international criminal enterprise.

Hieu Ho and Michael Golamco of Imminent Collision, Danielle Reardon will also serve as executive producers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sterling K. Brown Randall Park
India Matters
Mali said the Taliban will improve the condition of Afghanistan (Photo | AP)
Sidhu's adviser Mali courts controversy with Facebook posts on Kashmir and Taliban
D-Mart founder Radhakishan Damani (File | Twitter)
What is fuelling the rise and rise of India's retail czar Radhakishan Damani?
A man receives Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus at a government hospital in Noida. (File Photo | AP)
Over 3.86 crore people didn't get second dose of COVID vaccines within stipulated time: Centre
Kerala health minister Veena George (Photo | Facebook)
Kerala ready to vaccinate children against COVID if Centre's nod is received: State Health Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp