STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Universal sets April 2023 release date for 'Fast and Furious 10'

The movie, which will be the penultimate chapter of the "Fast and Furious" saga, was earlier scheduled for release on April 2 this year.

Published: 18th August 2021 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Vin Diesel in a still from 'Fast and Furious 9' (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

Actor Vin Diesel in a still from 'Fast and Furious 9' (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood studio Universal has announced that the 10th instalment of "Fast and Furious" will open in US theatres on April 7, 2023.

The movie, which will be penultimate chapter of the "Fast and Furious" saga, was earlier scheduled for release on April 2 this year.

However, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the franchise's latest movie "F9" had taken over the spot.

"F9" finally debuted in theatres in July.

Justin Lin will direct the 10th and 11th films in the franchise, which will be the conclusion of the core movies.

The filmmaker previously helmed five films in the long-running franchise, beginning with 2006's "The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift".

Chris Morgan is returning to pen the script.

Vin Diesel and franchise regulars such as Sung Kang, Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel and Michelle Rodriguez are all expected to return.

The "Fast and Furious" franchise, which began in 2001, has made USD 6.3 billion globally.

The figure also includes the earnings of 2019 movie spinoff "Hobbs & Shaw", starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fast and Furious 10 Fast and Furious 9 F9 Vin Diesel Chris Ludacris Bridges Jordana Brewster Tyrese Gibson Dwayne The Rock Johnson
India Matters
Mali said the Taliban will improve the condition of Afghanistan (Photo | AP)
Sidhu's adviser Mali courts controversy with Facebook posts on Kashmir and Taliban
D-Mart founder Radhakishan Damani (File | Twitter)
What is fuelling the rise and rise of India's retail czar Radhakishan Damani?
A man receives Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus at a government hospital in Noida. (File Photo | AP)
Over 3.86 crore people didn't get second dose of COVID vaccines within stipulated time: Centre
Kerala health minister Veena George (Photo | Facebook)
Kerala ready to vaccinate children against COVID if Centre's nod is received: State Health Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp