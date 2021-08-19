Anthony Mackie closes deal to lead 'Captain America 4'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Anthony Mackie has officially come aboard "Captain America 4" at Marvel Studios.

Mackie, who plays Sam Wilson aka The Falcon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), recently assumed the title of Captain America towards the end of his Disney Plus series "Falcon and The Winter Soldier".

According to Deadline, Mackie has closed a deal to star in "Captain America 4", which will see Wilson wield Captain America's shield on the big screen for the first time.

Malcolm Spellman is writing the script with Dalan Musson, who worked with him on "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier".

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige will produce the superhero movie, which does not have a director attached as of yet.

Chris Evans played Captain America through his Steve Rogers' character in all the three earlier films -- "Captain America: The First Avenger" (2011), "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" (2014) and "Captain America: Civil War" (2016) -- as well as four "Avengers" movies.

But at the end of the 2019's "Avengers: Endgame", Rogers retired and handed his shield to Mackie's Sam Wilson, whose story is mapped in "Falcon and The Winter Soldier" along with Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/ Winter Soldier.

