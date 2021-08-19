Garth Brooks cancels upcoming tour shows over COVID-19 concerns

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Country music star Garth Brooks has cancelled his remaining stadium tour dates in five cities due to rising COVID-19 cases in the US.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Brooks had said weeks ago that he would be reassessing the tour in light of the surge in cases. Tickets will be refunded for shows scheduled in Cincinnati; Charlotte, North Carolina; Baltimore; Foxborough, Massachusetts, and Nashville, Tennessee.

The musician had also planned to play in Seattle but declined to put tickets on sale.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Brooks confirmed the decision in the latest statement released on Wednesday.

"In July, I sincerely thought the pandemic was falling behind us. Now, watching this new wave, I realize we are still in the fight and I must do my part," the musician said in the statement, adding he is hopeful that he can resume touring before the end of the year and reschedule those tour dates.

Brooks, who is one of the biggest selling entertainers in music, restarted touring in July.