STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Sam Asghari teases Britney Spears may return to stage performances soon

Last week, after more than a decade of legal strife, Britney's father, Jamie P. Spears, agreed to step down as her conservator once a proper plan is in place.

Published: 19th August 2021 04:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 04:33 PM   |  A+A-

Singer Britney Spears

Singer Britney Spears (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Pop star Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari said he is 'hopeful' that the singer will be back to performing soon amid her conservatorship battle. The pop star last hit the stage in late 2017 for her Vegas residency.

After a workout session at a gym in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Sam was approached by TMZ and asked if his girlfriend would perform again amid her conservatorship battle.

Sam responded with an "absolutely!" followed up by a "hopefully" which is a clear indication that there is not any solid plan in place yet.

For the unversed, back in June, just a few days prior to her bombshell debut court hearing, Britney addressed the performance break to her fans in an Instagram video.

"Am I gonna take the stage again? Will I ever take the stage again? I have no idea. I'm having fun right now. I'm in a transition in my life, and I'm enjoying myself so, that's it," she said in the video at the time.

Meanwhile, a few days after her second court hearing in July, the pop star slammed those who criticised her social media dance videos and said that she will be staying firm on her decision of never performing again until her father is handling the conservatorship of her estate.

"For those of you who choose to criticize my dancing videos ... look I'm not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think!!!!" Britney captioned an Instagram post.

Since then, the pop star has addressed the court and repeatedly called for the removal of her "abusive" father, revealing that she wanted to sue her entire family.

However, last week, after more than a decade of legal strife, her father, Jamie P. Spears, agreed to step down as her conservator once a proper plan is in place.

According to a court filing, Jamie hopes to work with the court and his daughter's attorney, Mathew Rosengart, to resolve pending matters related to his job as he passes the torch in order to facilitate a "smooth transition."

So, with Jamie's potential removal, there appears to be a possibility the 'Toxic' singer will return to the stage again. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
britney spears Sam asghari
India Matters
Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo |AP)
Kabul wears a burqa, the world shuts its eyes
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Urban India sees rising unemployment in August
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from August 21
Devotees offer prayers at the  dargah in Harlapur | Express
Not Muslims, but Hindus observe Muharram in this Karnataka village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp