Peter Gallagher roped in for 'Grey's Anatomy' season 18

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Actor Peter Gallagher has joined the cast of 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 18 that will debut on ABC next month.

People magazine has confirmed that Peter will be seen playing the role of Dr Alan Hamilton -- a medical professional with ties to the title heroine's mom, Dr Ellis Grey (Kate Burton).

Dr Ellis Grey famously died back in season three after suffering from Alzheimer's, but later appeared to Meredith in a dream during season 15, which aired in 2019. Burton is slated to reprise her role in multiple episodes, including the season 18 kickoff.

The return of Ellis Grey to the show was announced earlier this month. The 66-year-old actor is slated to meet Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) in the season 18 premiere, which will debut on ABC on September 30.

Earlier this month, Pompeo, who has starred as the titular doctor in 'Grey's Anatomy' for the entirety of its 17-season run, took to her Instagram Story to share that the production of the show's 18th season had begun.

'Grey's Anatomy' is the longest-running show on ABC currently. It was renewed for an 18th season back in May. Earlier, there had been speculations that Pompeo would exit the series after she expressed her desire to leave the show, in an interview.

ANC Signature is the producer of the show to which Krista Vernoff serves as the showrunner and executive producer. Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers also executive produce along with Mark Gordon. Debbie Allen serves as the producing director and executive producer.