Kylie Jenner expecting second child with Travis Scott

By ANI

WASHINGTON: It's official! The billionaire beauty mogul Kylie Jenner is pregnant and is expecting her second child with off-again love rapper Travis Scott.

Multiple sources close to the couple revealed the news to Page Six that Kylie Jenner is going to be a mom again!

Kylie who already shares 3-year-old daughter Stormi with Travis has been open about wanting a sibling for their little girl. A source told Page Six that the entire family is "thrilled."

The insiders also revealed that Kylie is still in the "very early stages" of the pregnancy and does not yet know the sex of the baby. The due date has also been kept under wraps.

The good news has arrived after Caitlyn Jenner sparked speculation on Thursday by announcing that she is expecting another grandchild, but it turned out to be about her son Burt Jenner, who is expecting his third baby with girlfriend Valerie Pitalo.

According to Page Six, when asked about having a sibling for Stormi during an earlier interview with an outlet, Kylie revealed: "My friends all pressure me about it ... They love Stormi. I definitely feel pressure to give her a sibling, but there's no plan."

Elder sister Kim Kardashian -- who shares four kids with estranged husband Kanye West also explained that Kylie did not leave the house to protect herself and her baby-to-be.

"There were times when we would be driving and pregnant, and paparazzi would almost crash into our cars because they just wanted a picture. Kylie really wanted to, I think, protect her safety, the baby, and have that just be a private moment," the SKIMS founder said.

Kylie first sparked rumours of her pregnancy this summer as she was spotted stepping out in an extremely baggy shirt while in Idaho.

As per Page Six, she also shared a picture of her sushi order on Twitter. The sushi was all avocado instead of any raw fish.

Fans immediately picked up it, with one tweeting: "Kylie eating sushi without fish... she's pregnant."