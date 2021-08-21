Shang Chi  to release in Indian theatres on Sept 3

By Express News Service

Marvel Studios’ upcoming superhero film Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will have a theatrical release in India on September 3. The studio announced was made by the studio on Friday.

The much-awaited film, directed by Daniel Destin Cretton and featuring Simu Liu in the titular role, will be released in English, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada languages.

The film marks Marvel’s first project with an Asian lead. Starring Chinese-Canadian actor Liu as the martial arts superhero, the film is set after the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019) and follows Shang-Chi who is drawn into the clandestine Ten Rings organisation and is forced to deal with the past he thought he left behind.

The film also stars Awkwafina, Meng’er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong and Michelle Yeoh. Hong Kong star Tony Leung is playing Wenwu, Shang-Chi’s father and the main villain in the film. Cretton, known for directing films such as Just Mercy and Short Term 12, has directed the film from a screenplay he wrote with Dave Callaham and Andrew Lanham.