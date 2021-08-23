STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Lauren Cohan teases what's in store for her character Maggie in 'The Walking Dead'

 Actor Lauren Cohan shared that viewers will see the foes engaged in a "push and pull" relationship in this season of 'The Walking Dead'.

Published: 23rd August 2021 02:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2021 02:56 PM   |  A+A-

A still from The Walking Dead season 11 trailer

A still from The Walking Dead season 11 trailer (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: After a jaw-dropping premiere of season 11 of the horror series 'The Walking Dead' on Sunday, actor Lauren Cohan revealed what's next for her character Maggie and her rival Negan in the upcoming season.

As per E! News, in the premiere of 'The Walking Dead', fans watched Negan (played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan) left Maggie (Lauren) to fend for herself as a horde of Walkers descended upon their group in a subway tunnel.

The move came after Negan called out Maggie's leadership skills, and accused her of being "too preoccupied with his presence".

For a quick recap, Negan is an antagonist who killed Maggie's husband Glenn (Steven Yeun) in the season seven premiere. The series has shown a bunch of such activities done by Negan including killing Alpha (Samantha Morton) in season 10; in order to get into the gang's good graces.

However, in an interview with E! News, Lauren shared that viewers will see the foes engaged in a "push and pull" relationship this season.

"For me it's like, just when you think it's one thing, something else comes into play, or a corner is turned or there's a new revelation, and then it feels like they go again one step back," she shared earlier this month.

She further detailed the current antagonists, a lethal group called 'The Reapers', are the "bigger fish to fry right now".

Lauren also shared her experience of filming the intense scenes in the subway location for the forthcoming season.

"We stepped down this subway into the depths of our own hell," the 39-year-old actor said adding that she loved the metaphor that came about from it.

The new episodes of 'The Walking Dead' air on Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. All the episodes of season 11 will also air one week early on AMC plus, as per E! News. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
The Walking Dead Season 11 Jeffrey Dean Morgan Lauren Cohan Steven Yeun
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Nearly 1 lakh infant deaths in India due to Covid economic decline, finds World Bank research
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Afghanistan: From here to where?
Image used for representation
COVID-19 pandemic has increased aggression among couples: Study 
Kerala Health Minister Veena George. (Photo | Express)
Need extra vigil as offices reopen post Onam amid threat of third COVID wave: Veena George

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Representational Image (File photo| PTI)
Kerala: Post-Onam Covid-19 surge likely for 3 weeks, better immunity to aid this time
Gallery
India on Sunday brought back 392 people, including two Afghan lawmakers, in three different flights as part of the mission to evacuate its nationals and Afghan partners from Kabul in the backdrop of increasing hostilities by the Taliban and deteriorating security situation in the city after it fell to the militant outfit a week back. Photo | AP)
 Afghanistan crisis: Latest photos as India's evacuation of citizens stuck in Kabul continues
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp