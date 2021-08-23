Mahesh Manjrekar 'on the road to recovery' following bladder cancer surgery

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar has undergone surgery after being diagnosed with urinary bladder cancer.

The 63-year-old actor is back home following the medical procedure at the H N Reliance Foundation Hospital here last week.

There were reports that the actor was discharged post-surgery.

"Yes, I did get operated on, and I'm on the road to recovery," Manjrekar confirmed.

The veteran is known for directing acclaimed films like the 1999 drama "Vaastav: The Reality", National Award-winning "Astitva" (2000) and the Amitabh Bachchan starrer "Viruddh...Family Comes First".

Manjrekar has also directed the upcoming Salman Khan starrer, "Antim: The Final Truth".

