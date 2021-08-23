STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'Modern Family' star Eric Stonestreet engaged to longtime girlfriend Lindsay Schweitzer

He also posted three photos of the couple, one of which has Schweitzer showing off the ring.

Published: 23rd August 2021 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2021 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Eric Stonestreet and partner Lindsay Schweitzer

Actor Eric Stonestreet and partner Lindsay Schweitzer (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Eric Stonestreet, best known for playing the role of Cameron Tucker in the hit mockumentary sitcom "Modern Family" over its 11-season run, has announced his engagement with longtime girlfriend, paediatric nurse Lindsay Schweitzer.

The Emmy winner took to Instagram on Sunday to share the news.

"She said, 'She'd have her people call my people,'" Stonestreet said in a witty post.

He also posted three photos of the couple, one of which has Schweitzer showing off the ring.

According to People magazine, the couple began dating after meeting in 2016 during a fundraising event based in Stonestreet's hometown, Kansas City in Kansas.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eric Stonestreet Lindsay Schweitzer
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Nearly 1 lakh infant deaths in India due to Covid economic decline, finds World Bank research
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Afghanistan: From here to where?
Image used for representation
COVID-19 pandemic has increased aggression among couples: Study 
Kerala Health Minister Veena George. (Photo | Express)
Need extra vigil as offices reopen post Onam amid threat of third COVID wave: Veena George

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Representational Image (File photo| PTI)
Kerala: Post-Onam Covid-19 surge likely for 3 weeks, better immunity to aid this time
Gallery
India on Sunday brought back 392 people, including two Afghan lawmakers, in three different flights as part of the mission to evacuate its nationals and Afghan partners from Kabul in the backdrop of increasing hostilities by the Taliban and deteriorating security situation in the city after it fell to the militant outfit a week back. Photo | AP)
 Afghanistan crisis: Latest photos as India's evacuation of citizens stuck in Kabul continues
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp