'She's so tough': Elizabeth Olsen supports Scarlett Johansson in Disney lawsuit row

By Express News Service

Actor Elizabeth Olsen has backed her Avengers: Age of Ultron co-star Scarlett Johansson in her legal battle against Disney. We had earlier reported that Johansson has initiated legal action against the studio for violating her contract and simultaneously releasing her recent MCU outing, Black Widow, on Disney Plus and theatres on the same day.

In a recent interview, Olsen said “I think she’s so tough and literally when I read (about the legal proceedings) I was like, ‘Good for you Scarlett.’”

ALSO READ | Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost welcome first baby together

Olsen went on to add that she is “worried about small movies getting the opportunity to be seen in theatres. I like going to the movies and I don’t necessarily want to see only an Oscar contender or a blockbuster. I would like to see art films and art house theatre.”

Olsen has recently reprised her character, Wanda Maximoff, in Marvel’s first TV series, WandaVision, and is also set to appearing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Meanwhile, Black Widow will be skipping theatres in India to premiere directly on Disney+ Hotstar.

