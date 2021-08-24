STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'She's so tough': Elizabeth Olsen supports Scarlett Johansson in Disney lawsuit row

Actor Elizabeth Olsen has backed her Avengers: Age of Ultron co-star Scarlett Johansson in her legal battle against Disney.

Published: 24th August 2021 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

(L) Elizabeth Olsen and (R) Scarlett Johansson (Photos | AP)

By Express News Service

In a recent interview, Olsen said “I think she’s so tough and literally when I read (about the legal proceedings) I was like, ‘Good for you Scarlett.’”

Olsen went on to add that she is “worried about small movies getting the opportunity to be seen in theatres. I like going to the movies and I don’t necessarily want to see only an Oscar contender or a blockbuster. I would like to see art films and art house theatre.”

Olsen has recently reprised her character, Wanda Maximoff, in Marvel’s first TV series, WandaVision, and is also set to appearing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Meanwhile, Black Widow will be skipping theatres in India to premiere directly on Disney+ Hotstar.
 

