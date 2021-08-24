WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

By Online Desk

Spiderman fans can finally rejoice as Marvel and Sony have dropped the first official trailer of ‘SpiderMan: No Way Home’.

The film's official Twitter handle also acknowledged the infamous leak of the trailer just a day prior, with a 'shout out', as Sony swept into action and ensured it is taken down due to copyright violation.

shout-out to the real ones who are watching the trailer for the first time right now — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) August 24, 2021

The three-minute-long trailer promises cinematic excellence and has piqued the interests of the fans, who were waiting to see what is in store for them after the events of 'Spider-Man: Far From Home', in which Peter Parkers' identity as Spider-Man was revealed to the world.

It also confirms the multiverse plot with Tom Holland getting together with villains of previous Spider-Man cinematic franchises.

In the upcoming movie, the high school student Parker finds his life spun into chaos due to the serious consequences of the big exposure.

After being continuously addressed as 'Enemy #1' and condemned for Mysterio's (supervillain) death, Peter seeks Doctor Strange's (played by Benedict Cumberbatch) help making him undo the big reveal turning things as they were before.

Jon Watts will be returning as director for his third installment in the Tom Holland series.

William Dafoe and Alfred Molina will be reprising their characters of Green Goblin and Dr. Octopus.

READ HERE | 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more

The other actors include Zendaya, who will also reprise her role as MJ, Jacob Batalon will be back as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, Benedict Wong as Wong, and Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan.

The film is all set to release in cinemas on December 17.

You can check out the trailer here:

(With ANI inputs)