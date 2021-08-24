STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

The film's official Twitter handle also acknowledged the infamous leak of the trailer just a day prior, with a 'shout out' as Sony swept into action and ensured it is taken down.

Published: 24th August 2021 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Online Desk

Spiderman fans can finally rejoice as Marvel and Sony have dropped the first official trailer of ‘SpiderMan: No Way Home’.

The film's official Twitter handle also acknowledged the infamous leak of the trailer just a day prior, with a 'shout out', as Sony swept into action and ensured it is taken down due to copyright violation.

The three-minute-long trailer promises cinematic excellence and has piqued the interests of the fans, who were waiting to see what is in store for them after the events of 'Spider-Man: Far From Home', in which Peter Parkers' identity as Spider-Man was revealed to the world.

It also confirms the multiverse plot with Tom Holland getting together with villains of previous Spider-Man cinematic franchises.

In the upcoming movie, the high school student Parker finds his life spun into chaos due to the serious consequences of the big exposure.

After being continuously addressed as 'Enemy #1' and condemned for Mysterio's (supervillain) death, Peter seeks Doctor Strange's (played by Benedict Cumberbatch) help making him undo the big reveal turning things as they were before.

Jon Watts will be returning as director for his third installment in the Tom Holland series.

William Dafoe and Alfred Molina will be reprising their characters of Green Goblin and Dr. Octopus.

READ HERE | 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more

The other actors include Zendaya, who will also reprise her role as MJ, Jacob Batalon will be back as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, Benedict Wong as Wong, and Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan. 

The film is all set to release in cinemas on December 17.

You can check out the trailer here:

(With ANI inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SpiderMan: No Way Home SpiderMan: No Way Home trailer Tom Holland MCU Marvel movies Dr Strange
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp