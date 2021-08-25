STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'Breaking Bad' actor Bryan Cranston's legal thriller 'Your Honor' renewed for season two

Originally set up as a limited series, the second season will see Cranston return as respected New Orleans judge Michael Desiato.

Published: 25th August 2021 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2021 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Bryan Cranston (Photo | Associated Press)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Your Honor", a legal thriller starring "Breaking Bad" star Bryan Cranston, is returning for a second run on Showtime.

According to Variety, the new season will consist of 10 episodes and will start production next year.

Originally set up as a limited series, the second season will see Cranston return as respected New Orleans judge Michael Desiato.

In season one, Desiato's son is involved in a hit-and-run that leads to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices.

Peter Moffat, known for acclaimed "The Night of", will also return as writer, showrunner, and executive producer.

Gary Levine, co-president of entertainment for Showtime, said like other fans of the show, he is excited about the new chapter.

"We were blown away by 'Your Honor', by the power of Peter's storytelling, by the depth of Bryan's performance, and by the overwhelming reaction from our subscribers who watched in record numbers.

"Imagine our delight when we learned that Peter believed he had more story to tell and Bryan felt he had more depths to plumb.

So, along with its millions of fans, I am gleefully shouting 'Encore!'" Levine said.

Season one also starred Hope Davis, Michael Stuhlbarg, Hunter Doohan, Carmen Ejogo, Isiah Whitlock Jr, Sofia Black-D'Elia, Maura Tierney, Amy Landecker, Margo Martindale, Lorraine Toussaint, Benjamin Flores Jr, Chet Hanks, Lamar Johnson, and Lilli Kay.

CBS Studios produces the show in association with KingSize.

"Your Honor" is based on the Israeli series "Kvodo" created by Ron Ninio and Shlomo Mashiach.

It also got an Indian adaptation, a Sony LIV series which starred actor Jimmy Sheirgill in the lead role.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bryan Cranston Your Honor season 2 Breaking Bad
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan Refugees staying In Delhi during a protest against UNHCR India in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
We are sad angry and scared Afghan Refugees in India ask for their rights
Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Taliban takeover prompts fears of a resurgent Al-Qaeda
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp