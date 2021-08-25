STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Emma Stone opens up about her role in 'Cruella'

'Cruella', starring Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry and John McCrea, is scheduled to release in India on August 27 on Disney+ Hotstar. 

Published: 25th August 2021 05:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2021 05:24 PM   |  A+A-

Disney revealed the first look at Emma Stone as Cruella de Vil in Cruella.

Disney revealed the first look at Emma Stone as Cruella de Vil in Cruella.

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Actor Emma Stone feels amazing to be a part of Disney's film 'Cruella'.

In the film, she plays the role of villainess Cruella de Vil.

Talking about the challenges she faced while filming the shift of the psyche between that of Estella and Cruella, Emma said, "It's been fantastic. How much of Cruella is in Estella, and how much of Estella is in Cruella? I think it is interesting to think about whether Cruella is part of her, or the real her, or whether it's some of the tragic events that shape her life, and shape Cruella."

She added, "I think part of what the story is saying is, every human being has all of it within us, and we can access all these different parts, but different events do happen to us that can bring certain things out. I think It's a series of events that have happened to her, and some of it is just kind of deep in there, and she's accepting it rather than fighting it."

'Cruella' is scheduled to release in India on August 27 on Disney+ Hotstar in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Emma Thompson, Joel Fry and John McCrea are also a part of 'Cruella'.

Emma is the second actor to take on the role of Cruella for the big screen after Glenn Close played her in the 1996 '101 Dalmatians' adaptation and its 2000 sequel '102 Dalmatians'. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Disney Cruella Emma Stone Disney Cruella India prelease premiere Disney plus Hotstar Emma Thompson Joel Fry John McCrea 102 Dalmatians
India Matters
Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS 
New sublineage of Delta variant first found in Israel reported in several states in India 
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
National panel recommends mandatory oxygen plants for hospitals with 50 beds
Representational Image. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
CoWIN: From vaccine certificate on WhatsApp to merging phone numbers & editing errors, things to know
Thejaswi Abhilash
Doodling records: 10-year-old Kerala girl enters India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra (L) and Pakistan athlete Arshad Nadeem (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | Nothing wrong in what Arshad did by taking my javelin to prepare:Neeraj 
Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, wait to board a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport on Wednesday | ap
'Not trained to respect you': Taliban asks Afghan women to work from home
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp