Kanye West files to legally change his name to 'Ye'

Published: 25th August 2021 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2021 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

Rapper Kanye West (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Grammy award-winning rapper Kanye West has filed a request in the court to legally change his name from Kanye Omari West to 'Ye'.

According to the legal documents obtained by Variety, the 44-year-old rapper has petitioned to change his name to 'Ye', stating the reason as "personal" in the filing.

In order for it to be official, a California judge must sign off the papers, and, in many cases, the name change must be published in several newspapers.

On a related note, the big news has come just a day ahead of Kanye's third 'Donda' listening party. On 26 August, the 'Runaway' singer will host the third stadium-sized listening party for his upcoming album 'Donda' at Soldier Field in his hometown of Chicago, reported Variety.

With an original release date set in 2020, then on July 23, 2021, and again on August 6, 2021, it is still unclear when 'Donda' will officially drop.

According to a tweet obtained by Variety from Chicago newscaster Sarah Jindra, Kim Kardashian's estranged husband is having his team build a life-size replica of his childhood home inside the Soldier Field stadium where he's scheduled to perform.

Recently, Kanye reset his Instagram handle and began reposting cryptic new photos, the first of which was of the 1,600 square foot home he shared with his beloved late mother (and the namesake of his new album) 'Donda', who passed away suddenly in 2007. 

