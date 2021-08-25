Taylour Paige on board comedy feature 'Brothers'

By Express News Service

It was previously reported that a comedy feature titled Brothers is in development at Legendary Entertainment, with Josh Brolin, Peter Dinklage, Glenn Close and Brendan Fraser attached to star. The latest is that actor Taylour Paige has closed a deal to star in the film.

The actor, best-known for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, will reunite with Dinklage after their recent production The Toxic Avenger. Brothers is written by Macon Blair and Etan Cohen, and directed by Max Barbakow. Plot details are currently kept under wraps.

The feature is produced by Mad Chance’s Andrew Lazar alongside Brolin and Dinklage. Notably, Paige received an NAACP Image Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

She recently starred in Janicza Bravo’s Zola and starred opposite Matthew McConaughey and Jonathan Majors in White Boy Rick. She recently wrapped production on Sharp Stick and Mac & Rita.

