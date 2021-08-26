STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Doja Cat to host 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

Doja Cat was previously announced as a performer at the show and is up for five awards, including the coveted artist of the year and video of the year for 'Kiss Me More', featuring SZA.

Published: 26th August 2021 03:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 03:02 PM   |  A+A-

Doja Cat

Doja Cat (Photo | Instagram/@dojacat)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American singer-songwriter Doja Cat will serve as the host for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).

The 25-year-old rapper announced the news on her Instagram account. She wrote, "I'm hosting the 2021 #VMAs this year Wowowowowowow."

It will be the singer's first hosting gig at an awards show, but not her first trip to the VMAs, as last year she performed a medley of 'Say So' and 'Like That' on the telecast. She also won the Moon Person for the best new artist in 2020.

As per People magazine, Doja Cat was previously announced as a performer at the show and is up for five awards, including the coveted artist of the year and video of the year for 'Kiss Me More', featuring SZA.

The track, which was recently ranked second in Spotify's US top 5 songs of summer, will go up against Lil Nas X's video for 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)', Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's 'WAP', DJ Khaled and Drake's video for 'POPSTAR' featuring Justin Bieber, 'Bad Habits' by Ed Sheeran and The Weeknd's 'Save Your Tears'.

In the artist of the year category, she's up against Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrig and Taylor Swift.

Doja Cat is also nominated for best collaboration, best art direction and best visual effects.

She will share the stage with a slew of other performers, including Shawn Mendes, Olivia Rodrigo, Lorde, Machine Gun Kelly and Camila Cabello.

Previous MTV VMAs hosts include Keke Palmer, Sebastian Maniscalco, Katy Perry and Miley Cyrus.

The MTV VMAs will air live from New York City on September 12 at 8 pm EST on MTV. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MTV Video Music Awards VMAs Doja Cat VMA host Doja Cat Say So Like That 2021 MTV VMA
India Matters
Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS 
New sublineage of Delta variant first found in Israel reported in several states in India 
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
National panel recommends mandatory oxygen plants for hospitals with 50 beds
Representational Image. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
CoWIN: From vaccine certificate on WhatsApp to merging phone numbers & editing errors, things to know
Thejaswi Abhilash
Doodling records: 10-year-old Kerala girl enters India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra (L) and Pakistan athlete Arshad Nadeem (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | Nothing wrong in what Arshad did by taking my javelin to prepare:Neeraj 
Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, wait to board a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport on Wednesday | ap
'Not trained to respect you': Taliban asks Afghan women to work from home
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp