STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

HBO Max orders 'Full Circle' limited series from Steven Soderbergh, Ed Solomon 

The story follows an Investigation into a botched kidnapping that uncovers long-held secrets, connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day New York City.

Published: 26th August 2021 01:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 01:55 PM   |  A+A-

Director Steven Soderbergh

Director Steven Soderbergh

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Filmmaker Steven Soderbergh and writer Ed Solomon are reteaming for yet another project for streamer HBO Max.

The duo, who most recently worked with the streamer for original movie "No Sudden Move", have set limited series "Full Circle" at HBO Max.

According to a press release by HBO Max's parent company WarnerMedia, Soderbergh will direct the show, which will be written by Solomon.

The story follows an Investigation into a botched kidnapping that uncovers long-held secrets, connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day New York City.

Soderbergh and Solomon will also serve as executive producer on the show alongside Casey Silver, who worked with them on "No Sudden Move".

"Even by Ed's standards this is a complex narrative that manages to be both kaleidoscopic and intimate.

Our task now is to assemble a great cast and make sure we execute at the level the scripts deserve," Soderbergh said.

Joey Chavez, executive vice president of original drama at HBO Max, said, "We are thrilled to be working with Steven, Ed and Casey again after the masterful crime drama, 'No Sudden Move'. This new limited series is full of twists and turns in the way only this team can do."

"No Sudden Move", which released on HBO Max in July this year, featured actors Don Cheadle and Benecio del Toro in the lead.

Soderbergh had directed the period crime thriller film from a script by Solomon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Steven Soderbergh Ed Solomon HBO Max No Sudden Move Full Circle WarnerMedia
India Matters
Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS 
New sublineage of Delta variant first found in Israel reported in several states in India 
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
National panel recommends mandatory oxygen plants for hospitals with 50 beds
Representational Image. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
CoWIN: From vaccine certificate on WhatsApp to merging phone numbers & editing errors, things to know
Thejaswi Abhilash
Doodling records: 10-year-old Kerala girl enters India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra (L) and Pakistan athlete Arshad Nadeem (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | Nothing wrong in what Arshad did by taking my javelin to prepare:Neeraj 
Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, wait to board a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport on Wednesday | ap
'Not trained to respect you': Taliban asks Afghan women to work from home
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp