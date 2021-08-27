STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
JoJo Siwato be part of same-sex couple to feature on 'Dancing With the Stars' for first time ever

According to Variety, pop star JoJo Siwa will become part of the first same-sex couple on the show. She will be paired with a female professional dancer.

JoJo Siwa will compete as part of the first same-sex pairing on 'Dancing With the Stars' for the show's upcoming 30th season.

By ANI

WASHINGTON: The upcoming season of 'Dancing With the Stars' will feature a same-sex partnership for the first time ever in the history of the popular show.

"It's really special that not only now do I get to share with the world that you get to love who you want to love, but also you get a dance with whom you want to dance. There's a lot of barriers that we're going to have to break through -- who leads, how do you dress, what shoes do you wear? But I think it's all something that I'm looking forward to. It's going to be tricky, but it's going to give so much to people out there -- people of the LGBTQ community, people who feel just a little different. It's going to give them a sense of happiness," Siwa said.

For the unversed, Siwa came out as a member of the LGBTQ community in January this year.

Olympian gymnast Suni Lee will also participate in the 29th edition of 'Dancing With the Stars'. (ANI)

