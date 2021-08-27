STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'Wonder Woman' director Patty Jenkins wants Hollywood studios to commit to theatrical releases

Jenkins said her film's release in theatres as well as on the streamer was "heartbreaking" but was the best choice of a bunch of very bad choices.

Published: 27th August 2021 02:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2021 02:13 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood director Patty Jenkins

Hollywood director Patty Jenkins (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Wonder Woman" director Patty Jenkins has urged Hollywood studios to commit to the theatrical experience once they emerge from the pandemic.

Speaking at the theatre owners' confab CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Jenkins also talked about Warner Bros' decision to release "Wonder Woman 1984" in theatres and on HBO Max last December, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

"I don't know why we are talking about taking (exclusive theatrical windows) away. One studio should plant a flag and make a huge commitment to the theatrical experience and the filmmakers will go there," the director said.

Jenkins said her film's release in theatres as well as on the streamer was "heartbreaking" but was “the best choice of a bunch of very bad choices.

"It was a very, very difficult choice. It was such a dark time... I was happy to give it to the public,"Jenkins said.

"I don't think it plays the same on streaming. I did practical effects and shot it in Imax. It was painful," she added.

The director said she makes movies for the big screen.

"I'm not a fan of day-and-date and I hope to avoid it forever. I make movies for the big screen experience."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wonder Woman Patty Jenkins IMAX OTT theatrical releases
India Matters
A health worker administers a vaccine for COVID-19 at a hotel lobby repurposed for a vaccination drive in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
After slow start, India's COVID vaccination pace improves; target distant still
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
Blood clot risk from COVID-19 infection much higher than that after vaccination: Study 
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
Forced sex with legally wedded wife does not amount to rape, says Chhattisgarh HC
Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | AFP)
Amitabh Bachchan's police bodyguard transferred amid reports of 'Rs 1.5 crore annual income'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
'We will hunt you down and make you pay': Biden warns Kabul airport attacker
Afghans lie on beds at a hospital after they were wounded in the deadly attacks outside the airport in Kabul. (Photo | AP)
Kabul airport attack kills 95 Afghans, 13 US troops; Biden vows revenge
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp