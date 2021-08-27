'Wonder Woman' director Patty Jenkins wants Hollywood studios to commit to theatrical releases

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Wonder Woman" director Patty Jenkins has urged Hollywood studios to commit to the theatrical experience once they emerge from the pandemic.

Speaking at the theatre owners' confab CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Jenkins also talked about Warner Bros' decision to release "Wonder Woman 1984" in theatres and on HBO Max last December, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

"I don't know why we are talking about taking (exclusive theatrical windows) away. One studio should plant a flag and make a huge commitment to the theatrical experience and the filmmakers will go there," the director said.

Jenkins said her film's release in theatres as well as on the streamer was "heartbreaking" but was “the best choice of a bunch of very bad choices.

"It was a very, very difficult choice. It was such a dark time... I was happy to give it to the public,"Jenkins said.

"I don't think it plays the same on streaming. I did practical effects and shot it in Imax. It was painful," she added.

The director said she makes movies for the big screen.

"I'm not a fan of day-and-date and I hope to avoid it forever. I make movies for the big screen experience."