'Cobra Kai' renewed for season five at Netflix

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Streamer Netflix has green lit popular show "Cobra Kai" for a fifth season.

The renewal comes ahead of the premiere of the show's fourth season in December this year.

Netflix shared the news in a post on its official Twitter handle on Friday night.

"'Cobra Kai' Season 5. It's happening!!" the streaming platform tweeted alongside a teaser video.

The dojo is about to be 5x as rad. Cobra Kai has been renewed for a 5th season. pic.twitter.com/8iz2M6Bzw5 — Cobra Kai (@CobraKaiSeries) August 27, 2021

"Cobra Kai" is a spin-off series connected to The Karate Kid franchise following the competitive world of martial arts in Southern California, starring Ralph Macchio and William Zabka.

The story, set after 34 years, follows the reopening of the Cobra Kai karate dojo by Johnny Lawrence (Zabka) and the rekindling of his old rivalry with Daniel LaRusso (Macchio).

The series has been created by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg.