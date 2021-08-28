'Get Out' actor LaKeith Stanfield joins Changeling series adaptation

By Express News Service

Oscar-nominated actor LaKeith Stanfield has been roped in to star in a series adaptation of The Changeling by Victor LaValle, set up at Apple Studios.Said to be a fairytale for grown-ups, the series promises a fresh look at New York through a horror story, a parenthood fable, and a perilous odyssey.

Queen & Slim-fame Melina Matsoukas will helm and executive produce the show. Stanfield, who received an Academy Award nomination for best-supporting actor for his role in the 2021 film Judas and the Black Messiah, will also executive produce in addition to starring.

Kelly Marcel, who is famous for Venom and Cruella, will adapt the novel for screen. She will serve as showrunner and executive producer on the series as well. The series will be produced by Apple and Annapurna. Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, Patrick Chu, and Ali Krug will executive produce The Changeling.