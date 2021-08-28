STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Jason Statham to lead Miramax movie 'The Bee Keeper'

Titled "The Bee Keeper", the new movie has a spec script from writer Kurt Wimmer, known for movies such as "Salt", "Law Abiding Citizen", "The Recruit" and "Street Kings".

Published: 28th August 2021 12:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2021 12:44 PM   |  A+A-

Jason Statham (Photo | AP)

Jason Statham (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Jason Statham is set to collaborate with studio Miramax for a third feature film.

Titled "The Bee Keeper", the new movie has a spec script from writer Kurt Wimmer, known for movies such as "Salt", "Law Abiding Citizen", "The Recruit" and "Street Kings".

According to Deadline, the studio bought the script for a seven-figure sum and is now looking for a director to helm the project.

"The Bee Keeper" is being described as a "lightning-paced thriller deeply steeped in the mythology of Bee Keeping".

Statham will also produce the project along with Wimmer and Miramax CEO Bill Block.

The movie will start production in 2022.

The British actor recently starred in Miramax's "Wrath of Man", directed by Guy Ritchie, which released worldwide earlier this year.

Statham and Ritchie are working on another project, which is also backed by Miramax.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jason Statham The Bee Keeper Miramax
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LISTEN | For me, Zohra Segal's life translates into courage: Ritu Menon
Football player Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo heading back to Manchester United
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
Sir Alex Ferguson bought a young Portuguese winger from Sporting Lisbon in 2003. The rest is history which needs no retelling. The boy, who went on to become a legend, has made a dramatic return to the Theatre of Dreams hoping for a memorable Last Dance.
Cristiano Ronaldo is coming home: Where are his Manchester United teammates from 2008-09 now?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp