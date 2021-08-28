STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WATCH | Kristen Stewart stuns as Princess Diana in 'Spencer' teaser trailer

Despite the minimal dialogue, the teaser shares a sneak-peek into the grand life at the Queen's Sandringham Estate, one that includes lavish meals and stunning attire.

Published: 28th August 2021

Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in 'Spencer' (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Kristen Stewart looks every inch like royalty as she channels Princess Diana in the first trailer for 'Spencer', an upcoming biographical drama about the beloved royal.

Directed by 'Jackie' Filmmaker Pablo Larrain, 'Spencer' is set in 1991 and takes place over the Christmas holiday as Diana (born Diana Frances Spencer) grapples with the decision to end her marriage to Prince Charles.

English actor Jack Farthing will play the heir apparent to the British throne, reports variety.com.

First-look photographs of Stewart as the princess took the internet by a tizzy.

In the trailer, actress Sally Hawkins, who plays an undisclosed role that appears to be a confidant to the Princess of Wales, tells Stewart's character: "They know everything."

Diana responds: "They don't."

Despite the minimal dialogue, the teaser shares a sneak-peek into the grand life at the Queen's Sandringham Estate, one that includes lavish meals and stunning attire.

In the footage, Stewart, dressed to the nines at all times, becomes increasingly emotional as she grapples with rumours of affairs and evades ruthless paparazzi.

The cast also includes Olga Hellsing as Sarah, Amy Manson and Niklas Kohrt.

'Peaky Blinders' creator Steven Knight wrote the screenplay for 'Spencer', which is scheduled to release on November 5.

