STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Kanye West claims record label released new album 'Donda' without his approval

Variety reported that 'Jail Pt 2' was originally unavailable to stream when the album was first released at 8 am ET, but it was later added to the tracklist around 1 pm ET.

Published: 30th August 2021 12:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2021 12:48 PM   |  A+A-

Rapper Kanye West (Photo | AFP)

Rapper Kanye West (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Grammy-winning rapper Kanye West recently claimed that his record label released his new album titled 'Donda' without his approval.

Hours after West's 10th studio album went live on streaming services, the rapper took to Instagram and shared a post claiming that Universal Music Group, parent company to the label Def Jam, didn't have his permission to release it.

"Universal put my album out without my approval. And they blocked 'Jail 2' from being on the album," the hitmaker wrote.

It is not clear what West means by "blocked" since there are songs titled 'Jail' and 'Jail Pt 2' as the second and 24th tracks, respectively, on the 27-song LP.

Variety reported that 'Jail Pt 2' was originally unavailable to stream when the album was first released at 8 am ET, but it was later added to the tracklist around 1 pm ET.

Representatives for Universal had no comment on the allegation, but sources at the company called it "preposterous."

Typically, when a song on an album is blocked from streaming on a service such as Spotify or others, the song has not been cleared legally because of a copyright conflict or similar issue.

The track, and its counterpart 'Jail', has been a cause for controversy over the past few days, as the former features both Marilyn Manson, who has been accused of sexual assault by several women and DaBaby, who made headlines earlier in the month with his homophobic comments.

Both Manson and DaBaby made appearances at West's fourth 'Donda' listening event on last Thursday in Chicago, causing immediate backlash on social media.

The features on 'Donda' have become a focal point on social media ever since it was revealed at the listening event on Thursday that Jay-Z's verse on 'Jail' had been replaced by a feature from DaBaby (Jay-Z's verse has since been reinstated).

On Sunday, rapper Soulja Boy made it known on social media that his verse had been cut from the track 'Remote Control', and Pusha T also appears to no longer be featured on the album's titular track.

West originally announced 'Donda', named after his late mother Donda West, in 2020. The release date was eventually announced as July 23, 2021, before being moved to August 7, 2021. It finally dropped overnight on Sunday.

The rapper's mother died at the age of 58 following plastic surgery complications in 2007. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kanye West Donda
India Matters
Afghan Taliban Mawlavi Haibatullah Akhundzada
Why has Taliban supreme leader Akhundzada not surfaced? 
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
What a third COVID-19 wave means to your money
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
19-year-old TN woman arrested for 'marrying', sexually assaulting minor
Bharat Biotech unit with 1 crore monthly capacity releases first vax batch

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala to conduct more random tests to identify new COVID clusters
India's Sumit Antil sets a World Record of 68.55 meters and wins the gold medal during the Men's Javelin Throw F44 in the Athletics during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
TOKYO OLYMPICS | Two Golds for India: Sumit Antil, Avani Lekhara create history!
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp