Bridget Regan cast as Poison Ivy in 'Batwoman' Season 3

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Actor Bridget Regan has joined the cast of 'Batwoman'.

As per Variety, Bridget will essay the role of Pamela Isley, also known as Poison Ivy, in the superhero series.

Bridget's character has been described as a "passionate, brilliant scientist with a mind for changing the world for the better". But her plans shifted when she was experimented on by a colleague, injected with various plant toxins which turned her into the infamous Batman villain Poison Ivy.

Bridget has shared the same news on her Instagram account with a caption, "this is going to be fun."

Also, Bridget is the latest actress to play a live-action version of Poison Ivy. Earlier Uma Thurman played Ivy in the 1997 film 'Batman and Robin' while several actors played her in 'Gotham'.

Before 'Batwoman', Bridget has featured on several hit shows like 'The Last Ship', 'Jane the Virgin', and 'White Collar'.