'The King's Man' to premiere in India on December 31

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Matthew Vaughn's upcoming directorial "The King's Man" will debut in Indian theatres on December 31.

The much-awaited spy drama, which was delayed multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be released by 20th Century Studios.

"The King's Man" is a prequel of Vaughn's "Kingsman" spy comedy franchise, which is based on the comic book "The Secret Service" by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons.

The franchise started with 2014's "Kingsman: The Secret Service" and its 2017 sequel "Kingsman: The Golden Circle".

Vaughn has directed the prequel movie from a screenplay he wrote with Karl Gajdusek.

The plot synopsis, provided by Disney-owned 20th Century Studios, reads: "As a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency."

"The King's Man" features an ensemble cast that includes Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Bruhl, Djimon Hounsou and Charles Dance.

