STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'The King's Man' to premiere in India on December 31

"The King's Man" is a prequel of Vaughn's "Kingsman" spy comedy franchise, which is based on the comic book "The Secret Service" by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons.

Published: 01st December 2021 02:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2021 02:39 PM   |  A+A-

A still from The King's Man.

A still from The King's Man. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Matthew Vaughn's upcoming directorial "The King's Man" will debut in Indian theatres on December 31.

The much-awaited spy drama, which was delayed multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be released by 20th Century Studios.

"The King's Man" is a prequel of Vaughn's "Kingsman" spy comedy franchise, which is based on the comic book "The Secret Service" by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons.

The franchise started with 2014's "Kingsman: The Secret Service" and its 2017 sequel "Kingsman: The Golden Circle".

Vaughn has directed the prequel movie from a screenplay he wrote with Karl Gajdusek.

The plot synopsis, provided by Disney-owned 20th Century Studios, reads: "As a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency."

"The King's Man" features an ensemble cast that includes Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Bruhl, Djimon Hounsou and Charles Dance.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
The Kings Man Kings Man Kings Man release Kings Man India Mathew Vaughn
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Four passengers from UK, Netherlands test positive for Covid, samples sent for genome sequencing
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Booster doses of Covid vaccines easiest barrier against Omicron, must be created: Virologist Jacob John
Representational image
End of windfall from Kerala emigrants as foreign remittances reduce to historic low
Justice DK Singh (Photo | allahabadhighcourt.in)
HC judge comes to rescue of SC student, pays fee for admission at IIT-BHU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp