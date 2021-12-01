STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Weekends with Adele': 'Easy on Me' singer announces Las Vegas Residency beginning in January 2022

Adele recently came out with her fourth studio album '30', which became No.1 on the Billboard 200 last week.

Published: 01st December 2021 12:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2021 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

Adele announces Las Vegas Residency beginning in January 2022

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: British musician Adele has announced a Las Vegas residency, beginning from January 2022 and titled "Weekends With Adele".

The singer will perform on Friday and Saturday nights in the Colosseum theatre at Caesars Palace Hotel from January 21 until April 16, 2022, reported Variety.

"See you at Caesars in Vegasss," Adele wrote in a post on Twitter, announcing the LA residency.

The British star will take one weekend off in mid-February.

It is already one of the biggest selling albums of 2021.

