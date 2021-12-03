Laverne Cox joins cast of Netflix's dystopian fanatasy film 'Uglies'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Promising Young Woman" actor Laverne Cox has boarded the cast of dystopian fantasy movie "Uglies", set at Netflix.

The film is based on author Scott Westerfeld's international bestseller of the same name.

According to Deadline, filmmaker McG, whose real name is Joseph McGinty Nichol, is directing the movie.

"Kissing Booth" star Joey King features in the lead role. Actors Keith Powers, Brianne Tju and Chase Stokes round out the cast.

The story is set in a world in which a compulsory operation at sixteen makes everyone pretty by conforming to an ideal standard of beauty.

Krista Vernoff has adapted the screenplay.

Davis Entertainment Company's John Davis and Jordan Davis are producing with Robyn Meisinger for Anonymous Content, Dan Spilo for Industry Entertainment, and McG and Mary Viola for Wonderland.

Joey King is executive producing alongside Jamie King, Westerfeld and John Fox.