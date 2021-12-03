STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Machine Gun Kelly once stabbed himself while trying to 'woo' Megan Fox

While the 'Daywalker' hitmaker tried to act as though the injury was no big deal while he was with Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly quickly crumbled after she left.

Published: 03rd December 2021

Machine Gun Kelly accepts the award for best alternative song for 'My Ex's Best Friend' at the MTV Video Music Awards 2021.

Machine Gun Kelly accepts the award for best alternative song for 'My Ex's Best Friend' at the MTV Video Music Awards 2021. (File Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Musician Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, has revealed that he once accidentally stabbed himself while trying to impress actress Megan Fox, as he was trying to do cool tricks with a knife.

Kelly said he was playing around with an engraved knife given to him by Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker when the incident occurred, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He said: "Travis got me this knife that had an engravement from the new album on it and I was like, 'Check this out, this is sick,' and I threw it up and it came and stuck in my hand."

While the 'Daywalker' hitmaker tried to act as though the injury was no big deal while he was with the 35-year-old actress, he quickly crumbled after she left.

He added during an appearance on 'The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon': "The next morning as soon as she left, I was like, 'Yo, I need stitches real quick.' "

Meanwhile, a source shared last month that Kelly could be set to propose to Fox in the near future.

An insider said: "They're very in love and beyond obsessed with each other. They are ready to take this next step in their relationship."

The music star has been "telling friends that he is planning to propose" to his girlfriend, who was married to Brian Austin Green between 2010 and 2021, with whom she has sons Noah, nine, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, five.

The 'Wild Boy' musician and the 'Transformers' star started dating after they worked together on the film 'Midnight in the Switchgrass'.

