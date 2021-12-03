STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tim Blake Nelson to star in, produce drama 'Asleep in My Palm'

'Asleep in My Palm' will be written and directed by Henry Nelson, and is set to start production this upcoming January in Oberlin, Ohio.

Published: 03rd December 2021 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2021 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Tim Blake Nelson

Actor Tim Blake Nelson

By Express News Service

Actor Tim Blake Nelson will produce and star in an indie drama that will serve as the directorial debut of his son, Henry Nelson. The upcoming film is currently titled 'Asleep in My Palm' and will follow a man who decides to raise his daughter off the grid in Ohio. However, things become complicated as they live extremely close to an elite liberal arts college.

Shannon Houchins of Hideout Pictures and Vince Jolivette, who produced A24’s Zola, will produce the film alongside the director’s father, as well as Old Henry writer-director Potsy Ponciroli serving as executive producer.

More official announcements are expected once 'Asleep in My Palm' goes on floors.
 

TAGS
Actor Tim Blake Nelson Asleep in My Palm Henry Nelson Potsy Ponciroli Old Henry Vince Jolivette Hideout Pictures
