Actor Ana de Armas joins Chris Evans in 'Ghosted' after Scarlett Johansson exits Apple movie

Published: 04th December 2021 12:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2021 12:21 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Ana De Armas

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Ana de Armas has replaced Scarlett Johansson in Dexter Fletcher's upcoming directorial venture "Ghosted", following the Marvel star's exit from the project due to scheduling conflict.

The Apple film will see de Armas reuniting with her "Knives Out" co-star Chris Evans.

According to Deadline, the project is described as a high concept romantic action adventure film.

Evans is also producing the project along with Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger.

De Armas will serve as executive producer.

Fletcher is directing from a script penned by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

De Armas, who has become one of the most in-demand actors in Hollywood following her turn in "Knives Out", "No Time to Die" and "Blonde", will also been seen opposite Evans and Ryan Gosling in the Joe and Anthony Russo-directed Netflix movie "The Gray Man".

She has also been in talks to play the lead in the "John Wick" spin-off "Ballerina".

