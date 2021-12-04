STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sarah Snook replaces Elisabeth Moss in horror film 'Run Rabbit Run'

Pre-production of Run Rabbit Run will begin sometime this month and the film will be shot in Victoria and South Australia.

Australian actor Sarah Snook (Photo| IMDb)

By Express News Service

Succession fame Sarah Snook has joined the horror-thriller Run Rabbit Run, replacing Elisabeth Moss as the lead. The latter left the project due to a scheduling conflict.

The Handmaid’s Tale director Daina Reid is helming the film, which centres on a fertility doctor whose strong belief in the cycle of life is put to the test as her young daughter begins to show increasingly strange behaviour. Novelist Hannah Kent wrote the script from an original idea developed with Carver Films. The additional casting of the film is yet to be revealed. The project is being produced by XYZ Films.

