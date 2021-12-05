STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Kelly Clarkson opens up about 'having Hard time' during holidays amid Brandon Blackstock divorce

Kelly Clarkson opened up about the not-so-cheery side to the holidays, before performing her latest song 'Merry Christmas (to the One I Used to Know)'.

Published: 05th December 2021 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2021 03:23 PM   |  A+A-

US singer-songwriter Kelly Clarkson

US singer-songwriter Kelly Clarkson (File photo| AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: The holiday season isn't always merry for everyone -- that's the message Kelly Clarkson recently shared with her fans.

As per E! News, during her new NBC special, 'Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around', she opened up about the not-so-cheery side to the holidays, before performing her latest song 'Merry Christmas (to the One I Used to Know)'.

"The holidays come with a whole range of emotions. I'm gonna be real with y'all, when I wrote this next song, I was crying my face off, which happens even at Christmastime, everyone. I had just put my kids to bed and I was just going through it, having a really hard time, and it's been a really tough year for a lot of us," Kelly said.

She continued, "And I wrote this song for me, but also because there aren't many holiday songs for people feeling alone or lost or just plain sad other than Dolly Parton's classic 'Hard Candy Christmas,' which we all love."

Kelly later gave an emotional performance of 'Merry Christmas (to the One I Used to Know)'.

'The Kelly Clarkson Show' host also performed 'Christmas Isn't Canceled', a breakup anthem she released in September.

The 'American Idol' alum hasn't shied away from discussing her heartbreak since she filed for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock in June 2020 after seven years of marriage. They share two kids, River, 7, and Remington, 5.

Last December, Kelly explained just how "horrible" it has been to go through a divorce.

"There are so many hard parts and the hardest for me is the kids. That's the hardest part for me. You know, I always think as women, especially we're trained...to take it all on and you can deal with it and you're fine. But it's your babies that you worry about," she detailed on her talk show at the time.

This past March, the award-winning singer was in much higher spirits, sharing on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', "I'm actually in that place where I think a lot of people, I've heard, that go through a divorce, it's almost like you start dating yourself again. You actually make time for yourself again, and I love dating me. I'm actually not looking for it."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kelly Clarkson Brandon Blackstock
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp