STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Prince William reveals special song his late mom Princess Diana used to sing in car

"And my mother, she'd be driving along, singing at the top of her voice. And we'd even get the policeman in the car, he'd be occasionally singing along, as well," Prince William said.

Published: 05th December 2021 01:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2021 01:09 PM   |  A+A-

Late Princess Diana (Photo | AP)

Late Princess Diana (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Duke of Cambridge--Prince William recently got candid while cherishing his childhood memories when his mom Princess Diana would take him to school.

People magazine obtained snippets of an upcoming episode of Apple Fitness+'s Time to Walk series on December 6, where William takes listeners on a walk through his grandmother Queen Elizabeth's Sandringham Estate as he shares personal, life-shaping moments in an effort to promote mental and physical wellbeing through walking.

He also chooses three of his favourite songs and explains why they are important to him. One of them has a special connection with the childhood memory of his late mother, Princess Diana, as according to him, she used to play that song for him and younger brother Prince Harry to ease their back-to-school anxieties.

"When I was younger, Harry and I, we were at boarding school. And my mother used to play all sorts of songs to kind of while away the anxiety of going back to school. And one of the songs I massively remember and has stuck with me all this time, and I still, to this day, still quite enjoy secretly, is Tina Turner's 'The Best' because sitting in the backseat, singing away, it felt like a real family moment," William shared.

He added, "And my mother, she'd be driving along, singing at the top of her voice. And we'd even get the policeman in the car, he'd be occasionally singing along, as well."

"You'd be singing and listening to the music right the way out into the gates of school, when they dropped you off and, and that's when reality kind of sunk in that you really were going back to school because before that, you're lost in songs. You'll want to play it again just to keep that family moment going," he continued.

William also shared that when he listens to the song now; it takes him back to those car rides and brings back lots of memories of his late mother.

The Duke said that he now creates the same kind of special music moments with his own children -- 8-year-old Prince George, 6-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 3-year-old Prince Louis.

"Most mornings there's a massive fight between Charlotte and George as to what song is played in the morning. And I have to, now, basically prioritize that one day someone does this one, and another day it's someone else's turn. So George gets his go, then Charlotte gets her go. Such is the, the clamour for the music," he shared.

He also revealed that currently his kids are obsessed to Shakira's 'Waka Waka'.

For his third song choice, William selected AC/DC's 'Thunderstruck', as per People magazine.

He said, there is nothing better than, on a Monday morning, when a person is a bit bleary-eyed after the weekend and trying to get himself back into the grind of the week, listening to AC/DC, 'Thunderstruck'.

"I have to say the first time I put it on, and I've heard it a million times now, I was kind of like, 'Well, this is quite heavy for a Monday morning.' But now, when I listen to it, it's the best tonic for a Monday morning. It absolutely wakes you up, puts your week in the best mood possible, and you feel like you can take on anything and anyone," he shared.

"I'd imagine you're going to walk quite fast listening to it, maybe with a skip in your step, with the head-banging. It's a difficult song not to dance to or to nod along to," the royal continued.

Apple will stream three special audio airings of 'William's Time to Walk' episode for free on Apple Music 1, the flagship global radio station on Apple Music, on December 6. (ANI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Princess Diana Prince William Prince Harry Royal family
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp