STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

WATCH | First trailer for 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part One'

The upcoming movie is the sequel to 2018's Oscar-winning animated superhero film 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' and continues the story of the Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) version of Spider-Man.

Published: 05th December 2021 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2021 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)

A still from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One). (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Sony Pictures on Sunday, December 5, 2021, released the first look teaser and title of the upcoming animated superhero film 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'.

The upcoming movie is the sequel to 2018's Oscar-winning animated superhero film 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' and continues the story of the Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) version of Spider-Man.

As per Deadline, the title 'Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse' (Part One), unveiled at the Brazil Comic-Con on Sunday, implies the film will serve as the first installation of a two-part sequel.

This movie will chronicle Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), the hero from the 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse', as he groups up with Miguel O'Hara (Oscar Isaac), 'Spider-Man 2099', and Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) to face off with a powerful super-villain.

'Awkward Black Girl' star Issa Rae was also confirmed for a voice role back in June, according to Deadline.

Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Christina Steinberg are returning as producers. Alonzo Ruvalcaba is co-producing. Lord and Miller have also been credited as writers on the film, along with David Callaham.

'Spider-Verse' director Peter Ramsey is also returning as an executive producer, alongside Aditya Sood.

The first part is scheduled to release in theatres on October 7, 2022. 

WATCH TRAILER:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Spider Man trailer Spiderverse trailer Spiderman Spiderverse Comic Con Issa Rae Shameik Moore
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp