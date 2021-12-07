STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Marvel's 'Shang-Chi' sequel to be helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton 

"Shang-Chi And The Legend of The Ten Rings", which starred Simu Liu as the titular hero who battled ancient creatures and his own paternal issues, has earned more than USD 430 million worldwide.

'Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' has been produced by Disney-owned Marvel Studios.

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Disney and Marvel Studios are developing a sequel to their much-loved superhero movie "Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings", with co-writer and helmer Destin Daniel Cretton returning to direct.

According to Variety, Cretton is also working on a new Marvel Cinematic Universe series for Disney Plus.

The filmmaker has signed an exclusive multi-year overall deal with Disney-owned Marvel Studios and Hulu's Onyx Collective, under which he will develop TV projects for both Marvel Studios for Disney Plus and Onyx Collective across all platforms.

Cretton will be producing the projects through a new company he is launching with partner Asher Goldstein, named Family Owned.

"Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to 'Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings'. We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney+, so we're thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can't wait to get started," said Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios.

"Shang-Chi And The Legend of The Ten Rings", which starred Simu Liu as the titular hero who battled ancient creatures and his own paternal issues, has earned more than USD 430 million at worldwide box office, becoming one of the most successful films of the pandemic era.

The film, also featuring Michelle Yeoh, Awkwafina and Tony Leung, was the first Marvel Cinematic Universe movie to be led by an Asian actor and mostly Asian cast.
 

