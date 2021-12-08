STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Paul Verhoeven to direct thriller Young Sinner

Director Paul Verhoeven and screenwriter Edward Neumeier are joining hands with each other for a new erotic thriller titled Young Sinner.

Published: 08th December 2021 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2021 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

Paul Verhoeven

Paul Verhoeven.

By Express News Service

Director Paul Verhoeven and screenwriter Edward Neumeier are joining hands with each other for a new erotic thriller titled Young Sinner. They last worked together in Starship Troopers twenty years ago.

Young Sinner is a political thriller that claims to be on the lines of Basic Instinct and Fatal Attraction. The film has been revealed to be female-led and is set in Washington, D.C. The lead is a young staffer who works for a powerful Senator and she gets drawn into a dangerous crime network.

The writer-director duo’s RoboCop was a cult classic during the time time of its release for the way it depicted authority and how capitalism results in a flawed society.

Young Sinner is yet to get a release date and there are no details on the future production details. Paul Verhoeven’s last film was Benedetta, starring Virginie Efira, Lambert Wilson, Daphne Patakia and Olivier Rabourdin. Neumeieron last wrote 2017’s Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Paul Verhoeven Edward Neumeier Young Sinner RoboCop
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Omicron variant 'almost certainly' not more severe than Delta: US health expert Anthony Fauci 
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Will this chewing gum really alleviate the spread of COVID-19?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Tribal labourer finds diamond worth Rs 60 lakh in famous Panna mines in MP
Shivaraj Hugar being honoured during the drama. (Photo | Nagaraj Hadagali)
Karnataka: Koppal villagers help musician raise money for daughter's wedding by holding play

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp